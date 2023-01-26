Kwame Brown is someone who has been roasted quite a bit over the last two decades. As a number one overall pick, he came into the NBA with a ton of weight on his shoulders. Additionally, he was taken by Michael Jordan, which made things harder.

In the end, Brown had a lengthy NBA career, although he was never the star that people hoped he would be. For people like Stephen A. Smith, he has become a punchline and it is going to be difficult for that to ever change. Regardless, Brown seems comfortable in his own skin.

Kwame Brown #54 of the 3 Headed Monsters is introduced during week one of the BIG3 three on three basketball league at Barclays Center on June 25, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images)

Kwame Brown Speaks

Recently, Kwame Brown was on The Pivot Podcast where he spoke at length about his NBA career. He received some fairly tough questions throughout the interview, however, he handled them very well. He even made some eye-opening comments about his career and how he is compared to someone like LeBron James.

“Being a bust is better,” he said. “LeBron can’t do what I can do.” Some might find this comment to be egregious, although it is important to understand the point that is being made here. As a result of his fame and success, LeBron cannot live like a regular person. However, Brown can leave his house as he pleases while enjoying some sort of normality.

Kwame Brown has no regrets about how his NBA career panned out



(via @thepivot) pic.twitter.com/ayVfJVcWFy — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) January 25, 2023

Despite this, many fans will still clown Brown for the statement. At the end of the day, it’s all about what you prioritize in life. Clearly, Brown feels comfortable with where he is, and he would not trade it for the world.

