Kwame Brown is someone who has been made the butt of the joke by many NBA fans. One can just go on YouTube and find Stephen A. Smith’s infamous rant in which he called Brown a “bonafide scrub.” Not to mention, as a former first-overall pick, there were certain expectations that were thrust onto Brown.

Subsequently, Brown has started to speak out against those who have disparaged him. Throughout 2021, Brown made numerous videos in which he took shots at Stephen A., Matt Barnes, Charlamagne Tha God, and a whole host of others. He even had a very public feud with his former teammate, Gilbert Arenas.

Kwame Brown Speaks

Recently, Brown was on The Pivot Podcast where he got to speak in-depth about his career and the various hardships he faced. The interview is incredibly raw and he portrays Brown as someone who is confident in himself. Kwame had a lot of interesting things to say, and overall, it was an interesting listen.

Brown also addressed his feud with Arenas, noting that he has very little respect for the man. Simply, Brown did not appreciate some of the threats he made throughout their back and forth.

“I don’t wanna talk about that guy, after he mentioned putting a pistol to my throat…He’s definitely what’s wrong with our community, because he’s a coward…Do you think Gilbert Arenas would say that about J.J. Redick?” Brown asked.

Brown makes a good point, and it’s clear that some of the comments Arenas made bothered him greatly. To that point, Brown explained how analysts need to watch how they talk about players. For instance, calling someone a “scrub” or a “bust” can affect fan perception to the point where they don’t want to accept community outreach from them. It’s a poignant concept to think about, and we’re sure his words will make fans think a little bit harder about how narratives affect these players in real life.

Let us know what you thought of Brown’s remarks, in the comments below. Moreover, you can watch the entire Pivot Podcast interview, down below.

