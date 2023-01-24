The music company BMG is suing MGA Entertainment over a commercial for Poopsie Slime Surprise toys. The ad features a song titled, “My Poops,” which is a parody of the Black Eyed Peas‘ song, “My Humps.” BMG owns the song’s copyright.

According to documents obtained by PEOPLE, BMG claims that MGA Entertainment exhibited “willful copyright infringement” and “exploited, without authorization” with the commercial, which released in 2020.

NEW YORK – NOVEMBER 1: (U.S. TABS OUT) Members of the Black Eye Peas (L-R) Apl.de.Ap, Taboo, Fergie, and Will.I.Am pose for a photo backstage during MTV’s Total Request Live at the MTV Times Square Studios on November 1, 2005 in New York City. (Photo by Scott Gries/Getty Images)

In the original track, the lyrics are as follows: “Whatcha gon’ do with all that junk? / All that junk inside your trunk? / I’ma get, get, get, get you drunk / Get you love drunk off my humps.”

In the parody, on the other hand, they go: “Whatcha gon’ do with all that poop? / All that poop, woo, woo / I’ma poop, poop, poop, poop, oh yeah.”

BMG is seeking $10 million in damages as well as the destruction of “all copies” of “My Poops.” They claim the commercial “devalued future licenses” for the Black Eyed Peas’ hit song.

“The Infringing Video was distributed on YouTube and elsewhere,” the docs read. “Defendant also incorporated the Infringing Work into its physical Dancing Unicorn Toys.”

The toys play the song when someone presses a heart-shaped belly button on the front of the toy.

The Black Eyed Peas released “My Humps” back in 2005, before the track peaked at No. 3 on the US Billboard Hot 100.

Check out the commercial featuring the “My Poops” parody below, as well as the original Black Eyed Peas track.