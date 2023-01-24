In the entertainment industry, it isn’t always easy to find lifelong friends, but that’s exactly what happened when Swizz Beatz and DMX were introduced. Despite the struggles DMX faced throughout his life, he always had a strong support system of family, friends, and fans who cheered him on. Sadly, the world lost X in April 2021, but in a new interview on Hotboxin’ with Mike Tyson, Swizz reflected on his relationship with the beloved star.

“For me, every since I known DMX, he was like, always in pain,” said Swizz. “Since I was a kid.”

“And so, I just know he’s in a better place now,” the megaproducer continued. “He came to me in a dream, the whole thing. I was definitely on a mission. Losing a brother so close, it just—I never felt that before.”

Swizz added that he has “lost a lot of people to the streets,” but grieving the loss of DMX remains difficult to reconcile.

“Still, ’til this day sitting on this couch talking about it, it don’t feel real to me,” he said.

NEW YORK – FEBRUARY 5: (L to R) Producer Swizz Beatz and Rapper DMX wait for direction on stage at Busta Rhymes Star Studded “Touch it” the remix music video for Interscope record label, at Kiss the Cactus Stage in the Greenpoint section of Brooklyn just before the shooting of Rhymes bodyguard Israel Ramirez on February 5, 2006 in the Brooklyn borough of New York city. (Photo by Kristy Leibowitz/Getty Images)

In the Spring of 2021, DMX was hospitalized as speculation regarding his medical condition ran rampant. His family and friends were by his side as he sought care, but later, it was announced that the rapper had passed away.

A cause of death has been reported as a heart attack brought on by drug use. DMX was always candid about his struggles and recovery pertaining to his addictions. Following his passing, the world celebrated his life and accomplishments in solidarity.

Watch the clip of Swizz Beatz above and check out his full interview with Hotboxin’ below.