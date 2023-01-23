In the early days of 2023, Ciara’s name was surprisingly followed by pregnancy rumours from speculating internet sleuths. At the time, some speculated that the mother of three obviously had a bun in the oven. According to them, she seemed to be hiding her usually toned tummy in her Instagram thirst traps.

The 37-year-old refused to comment on the gossip, instead choosing to share more heartwarming – and mouth-watering – content on her profile. From videos of her three children supporting their father Russell Wilson on the field to donning a skin-tight black and red ensemble for a motorcycle-themed photoshoot, Ci’s been proving that she truly can do it all.

After taking some time off from posting on her feed, the Texas-born starlet markedly returned on Sunday (January 22). That afternoon, she uploaded a sultry clip of her expertly strutting down beautifully lit stairs, soundtracked by Lil Baby’s “Frozen.”

Ciara’s outfit of the night perfectly showed off her athletic figure. The top half of her black dress is clad with cutouts that show off her cleavage and abs. From afar, the bottom looks to provide more coverage. As the songstress saunters past, however, it becomes obvious that the sheer fabric leaves little to the imagination.

Beneath the see-through skirt, which comes complete with waist-high slits on either side, her behind looks as bootylicious as ever in a black thong.

While she certainly looks beautiful, that didn’t stop haters from chastising Ciara for showing skin. “Praying you learn to understand what it means to be a modest woman,” one user wrote in her comment section. “Not only for yourself, but also for your family. You are an amazing wife and mother. Don’t follow what the world wants you to be.”

On the opposite end, responses gassing her up say things like, “Let’s all be honest, Ciara gonna be a certified baddie even when she’s 60. That woman gonna still have men like me drooling for 20 years.”

Though she’s undoubtedly happy in her current marriage with Wilson, last November, Ciara took some time to address her 2014 split from Future, who she shares her eldest son with.

LOS ANGELES, CA – JUNE 30: Rapper Future and singer Ciara Harris attend the 2013 BET Awards at Nokia Theatre L.A. Live on June 30, 2013 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic)

Read all about what the “1, 2 Step” hitmaker had to say here, and check back later for more pop culture news updates.

