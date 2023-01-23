Kim Kardashian hosted a lecture at Harvard Business School on Friday alongside her SKIMS co-founder, Jens Grede. Kardashian and Grede launched the shapewear and clothing brand back in 2019.

Kardashian reflected on the experience in a post on Instagram, Saturday.

US media personality Kim Kardashian West attends the WSJ Magazine 2019 Innovator Awards at MOMA on November 6, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Angela Weiss / AFP) (Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)

“I spoke At Harvard Business School yesterday for a class called HBS Moving Beyond DTC,” she wrote. “The class’s assignment was to learn about @skims, so my partner Jens and I spoke about our marketing, our challenges and our greatest wins. I’m so proud of Skims and the thought that it is a course being studied at Harvard is just crazy!!! Thank you professor Len Schlesinger and @harvardhbs for having us. #BucketListDream.”

One student in attendance named Liz told NBC10 Boston: “I think a lot of people don’t respect her as someone who is co-running a multi-billion dollar company.”

They further added: “Just to learn from someone who has built such a successful business was really exciting and I think having the privacy of no cameras in the room, being able to have that candid conversation was special too.”

While students in attendance enjoyed the lecture, many users online took issue with Kardashian’s presence on campus.

“So Harvard has dropped its standards,” one user wrote in response to Kardashian’s post.

Another added “Are people nuts, her walking into Harvard Business School is embarrassing.”

Plenty of celebrities, including Paris Hilton and Alicia Keys, supported her in the comments section.

On top of her work on SKIMS, Kardashian also launched a Boston-based private equity firm, Skyy Partners, in 2022. Additionally, she’s studying to become a lawyer.

Check out Kim Kardashian’s post on Instagram below.

