If you’re in the mood for some undeniably excellent R&B tunes this weekend, we suggest you stream the latest from Gene Noble. On Friday (January 20), he delivered his second full-length project in eight years, complete with a handful of previously released singles as well as some new titles that you’ll surely love.

“It’s been a minute since I put out a full body of work! I wanted to cover a lot of different feels to get reacquainted with the people that have checked for me, and also introduce myself to those unfamiliar,” the artist told Rated R&B of his recent arrival.

Singer/Songwriter Gene Noble poses for a photo befor his performance at The Mint on November 3, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Earl Gibson III/Getty Images)

“Champagne Jack” and “The Cost” both landed on DSPs prior to Noble’s grand return. Speaking on the latter, he previously said, “Nothing in life is free. Everything has a cost. At times that cost is too high or too unknown and we’re left to figure it out. This song is a reflection of the toll that cost can take on a person.”

“The high cost of fame, the high cost of dreams, the high cost of love, friendships and relationships… it can be a bit heavy to consider and yet as social beings, interaction is necessary. All of our desires are reachable as long as we are willing to pay the cost,” the Kansas native went on.

Along with the project’s arrival, Noble has markedly declared “whatever it is” to be the focus track. Feel A Way marks his first release since Rebirth of Gene in March 2014, which made it to the iTunes R&B Albums Top 20 chart.

Stream Gene Noble’s latest album on Spotify or Apple Music below. Additionally, make sure to check back later today to find more new releases on our R&B Season update.

Feel A Way Tracklist:

The Cost Champagne Jack This Groove S’posed 2 Be whatever it is Feel A Way So Dry Affirmation

[Via]