Mary J. Blige Rings In 52nd Birthday With Fat Joe, Usher, Joey Bada$$, Remy Ma & More
The Queen of Hip Hop-Soul went all out for her birthday and her famous friends made it extra special.
It’s another trip around the sun for Mary J. Blige, and a few dozen of her closest friends gathered for a celebration. Over the years, the Queen of Hip Hop-Soul has shown her luxury birthday shindigs that host her fellow famous friends. This year was no different, and there were plenty of photos and videos of the festivities that made the world green with envy.
“WOW!!! What a night!!!” she shared on Instagram. “It’s nothing like partying with people you really LOVE and who LOVES you back!!! That energy was crazy and unmatched!!! Thank you to everyone for all the birthday LOVE!!! I’m so overjoyed and still recovering from Saturday!!!”
According to Page Six, Blige dined at Chop House Time Square’s new VIP club, 47 Below. Of course, there was a custom cake, sparklers, and a one-of-a-kind meal with guests that included Fat Joe and DJ SnS.
The party list also featured Remy Ma and her husband Papoose, Usher, Joseph Sikora, Joey Bada$$, Queen Latifah, La La Anthony, Chrissy Lampkin, and Jimmy Iovine.
The location was reportedly the same place Blige helped Fat Joe ring in his 52nd birthday last August.
There were plenty of photos to go around, so check out more above and below.
