Earlier today, the duo shared their "Cnt Go Back ( Tell Me )" single in preparation for their upcoming album.

Pink Siifu and Ahwlee shared the good news today (January 16), that their Leather Blvd. project is due out on March 31 via Lex Records. Their first single specifically gives listeners a preview of what’s to come. It boasts appearances from names like Liv.e, Butcher Brown, and Jimetta Rose, as well as V.C.R. and Maurice II.

Throughout the song, the artist’s voices markedly blend together to sing, “Shawty said ‘Gotta keep movin’ / I been down bad like I can’t go back.” Spanning just over five minutes, “Cnt Go Back” includes several beautiful moments that fans of the artist are sure to revisit.

As Pitchfork reports, B. Cool-Aid’s debut project, Brown, previously premiered in 2017. Two years later, they shared a follow-up in the form of Syrup.

Since then, things have been relatively quiet, though 2022 did see two singles debut from the group. “COO” and “usedtoo” are their names, the latter also sees an appearance from Jay Feeniks.

Aside from their work together, Siifu and Ahwlee have been known to aid each other in their individual efforts. The latter helped the former with 2018’s Ensley and 2020’s FlySiifu’s.

Additionally, his production skills came in handy on the $mokebreak EP and Gumbo’! in 2021 and 2022 respectively.

