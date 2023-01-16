Hit-Boy says that he originally offered the beat for A$AP Rocky’s “1Train” to Drake. The Toronto rapper turned it down while making an album, which was likely Nothing Was the Same.

“First person i sent this beat to was drake,” Hit-Boy recalled on Twitter, Sunday. “He said he already had a joint on his album with a similar sound.”

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 19: Hit-Boy speaks at The GRAMMY Museum on October 19, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

He continued: “So at the end of my session wit rocky for ‘goldie’ i played 1train instrumental and he took it and made it what is it.”

In another post replying to the same tweet he wrote: “listen to Nas ‘thun’ off KD3 then listen to 1train. why do some heads think i just start chopping?”

The post comes on the tenth anniversary of the release of Long. Live. A$AP. The project debuted at No.1 on the Billboard 200 chart back in 2013, selling 139,000 equivalent units in its first week. The tracklist featured Rocky’s hits “Goldie”, “Fuckin’ Problems”, “Wild for the Night”, and “Fashion Killa.”

Among the other tracks was “1Train,” which turned heads for its stacked lineup of features. Kendrick Lamar, Joey Bada$$, Yelawolf, Danny Brown, Action Bronson, and Big K.R.I.T. all appear on the song.

In celebration of the 10th anniversary of Long. Live. A$AP, Rocky shared a music video for the deluxe edition song, “Angels.”

As for what Hit-Boy has in store, the iconic producer shared a new track with Offset last Friday. He’s also planning on collaborating with Musiq Soulchild for an entire R&B album. The project will be titled Victims & Villains, as confirmed by Musiq.

Check out Hit-Boy’s tweet regarding the making of “1Train” below.

