NFL star Aaron Donald sent Los Angeles Rams fans into a frenzy on Sunday by seemingly teasing his retirement on Twitter. The 31-year-old changed the bio on his page to “former NFL D Lineman for the Rams.”

After followers began taking note of the change, Donald reverted his bio back to what it was previously. He dropped the “former.”

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 13: Aaron Donald #99 of the Los Angeles Rams reacts following a fourth down stop during the fourth quarter of Super Bowl LVI against the Cincinnati Bengals at SoFi Stadium on February 13, 2022 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

Donald’s wife, Erica, responded to the rumors, telling fans to “chillax” with a gif from The Office.

Donald hasn’t been shy about considering retirement in recent years. After the Los Angeles Rams won the Super Bowl in 2022, the three-time Defensive Player of the Year admitted he might be done.

“I’ll be fine regardless, but me talking about retirement, that was happening way before we won a Super Bowl. I’ve been saying that since I got into the league I was going to play eight years and be done,” Donald explained. “That’s just what I’ve been saying. … If I was to play, it’s just to win another Super Bowl, but at the end of the day, it’s still a business and it got to make sense to me and my family.”

Retirement for Donald would come after one of the Rams’ most disappointing seasons in years. The reigning Super Bowl champion team won just five games while several of their top players suffered injuries. Additionally, they gave up their first round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.

Check out Aaron Donald’s updated bio on Twitter below, as well as his wife, Erica’s response.

On wild-card Sunday, Aaron Donald briefly labeled himself a “former” Rams D lineman, only to update it shortly after: pic.twitter.com/Cx2qvyT5bF — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 15, 2023

[Via]