Erica Donald, Wife Of Rams’ Aaron, Commissions Custom Super Bowl LVI Ring

Erica Donald, wife of LA Rams’ defensive star Aaron Donald, has made waves with what she hopes will become a new trend. Donald recently showed off a custom ring that is meant to emulate her husband’s Super Bowl LVI ring. Aaron’s ring comes the Super Bowl which he won back in 2021. Erica commissioned Moe Diamonds back in 2022 with the idea and the jeweler is more than happy with the results.

Per TMZ, “Moe says the ring is filled with VS-VVS diamonds, yellow and blue sapphires matching Rams colors. It also has an F-color marquise center diamond that looks just like a football. The iced-out item also features Donald’s initials, his No. 99 jersey number, the letters SBLVI, and palm trees to represent Los Angeles.” Both Moe and Erica are hoping that more partners of Super Bowl winners jump on the trend. Erica’s creation cost about $17,000 and includes around three carats of diamonds. “I created a lady’s Super Bowl ring,” Moe said. “Aaron Donald’s wife was the first person to receive it for the Super Bowl the Rams won.”

Can Donald Inspire More Bling In 2023?

2023 is a bounce-back year for Donald and the Rams. They went all-in to win the Super Bowl in 2021 and predictably collapsed in 2022, going 5-12. However, the team didn’t add a ton of talent in the offseason, with the most notable addition being TE Hunter Long. They have rookie starters at LG (Steve Avila) and OLB (Bryon Young). Additionally, they added a rookie backup for Matthew Stafford in Stetson Bennett.

For Donald, 2023 marks his age-32 season. He was limited to 11 games last season, the fewest games he has played in during his career. He still managed to record 49 tackles and five sacks. However, not many people have faith in the Rams. Bookmakers have the team winning around six games, with only the Cardinals performing worse than them in their division. Despite this, the steadily aging team will be eager to prove that their 2021 Super Bowl was not merely a flash in the pan and that they can in fact be an NFL contender.

