As Diddy continues to show off more images of his infant daughter, Yung Miami has been hitting the red carpet. The Season Two premiere of BMF arrived last week, and the City Girls star was seen celebrating the next adventure of the series. She also made a guest appearance in the second season, so it was only fitting that she hit up the premiere event as she spoke with reporters.

“My character is different from Yung Miami or City Girls. I’m a wife,” she said of her portrayal. “It’s very emotional, it’s a real serious scene. It showed, like, a whole different side of me. It’s very, like, a vulnerable state. It’s very emotional, it’s real deep.”

The rapper was asked if she saw herself being a wife “real soon.” Without hesitation, Yung Miami answered, “No.”

“Just because—not saying that… I never wanted to be married. I don’t see—I don’t know. I’m not one of those girls that wanna be a wife.” The interviewer mentioned the rapper is in a relationship, without being in a relationship, but in a relationship.

“That’s my type!” Miami joked. Adding, “That’s my love language!”

Meanwhile, Baby Love Combs has made her social media debut, and Diddy can’t get enough of showing off his daughter. When it was revealed that the Bad Boy mogul fathered a child with Dana Tran, immediately, people began berating Yung Miami with questions. She simply stated she was aware of the newborn and the controversy hasn’t stopped her budding romance with Puff.