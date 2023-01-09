50 Cent says that he wishes Tony Yayo‘s career had taken off instead of his own. 50 discussed how his career took off during a recent interview with Big Boy’s Neighborhood.

The legendary New York rapper says that after the release of his 2003 album Get Rich or Die Tryin’, he wanted to bring all of G-Unit with him to the top.

“My solo album took off so big that I just brought them with me,” 50 said. “So it was clear that it was me creating opportunity for everybody else in the crew, but we was all together. I wish it would have been Yayo, because then I coulda did all of the business. If he woulda did what 50 Cent did, then I would have been running the whole thing.”

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND – JUNE 11: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY) 50 Cent performs on day 1 of Parklife Festival at Heaton Park on June 11, 2022 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Burak Cingi/Redferns)

He continued: “It would still be two of us. He’d still be 50 Cent as the artist and I’d be the largest asset to us.”

Despite dropping many mixtapes and appearing on collaborative projects, Yayo has only released one studio album. Thoughts of a Predicate Felon debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 back in 2005.

Yayo recently discussed 50’s impact on his career during an interview with the Only Way Out Podcast. He admitted that 50 helped him “survive a lot of shit.”

Elsewhere in his discussion on Big Boy’s Neighborhood, 50 revealed that he’s working on an 8 Mile TV series with Eminem.

“It’s gonna be big. I’m working. I ain’t got no duds,” he said. “I’m batting 100 … I think it should be there for [Eminem’s] legacy because it’s important to me that they understand it.”

Check out 50 Cent’s full comments on Big Boy’s Neighborhood below.

