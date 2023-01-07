Cage The Elephant has been one of the most well-known alternative rock bands over the course of the past several years.

Through their five studio albums and hand full of hit songs, including “Cigarette Daydreams,” they have successfully garnered a massive following.

Daniel Tichenor and Matt Shultz of Cage The Elephant perform on Day 3 of the 2021 BottleRock Napa Valley Music Festival at Napa Valley Expo on September 05, 2021 in Napa, California. (Photo by Steve Jennings/Getty Images)

On Thursday (January 5), however, reports began to circulate that police were arresting their lead singer. While in New York City, the police department are responsible for arresting and charging Matt Schultz with criminal possession of a weapon.

According to the Daily Mail, it all began when police received a call after a hotel employee reportedly witnessed him carrying a gun into a public restroom on Wednesday night (January 4).

The following day, authorities showed up at his room and Schultz admitted to owning two .45 caliber handguns. He was arrested after responding that he “did not know” if he was still in possession of the firearms.

Upon receiving a search warrant for his hotel room, police allegedly found a Sig Sauer and a Smith & Wesson. They say he is responsible for loading both of them.

The arrest is certainly stirring up some discussions on social media. “matt shultz getting arrested and charged w a felony wasn’t rlly on my 2023 bingo card,” writes one Twitter user.

In an update from TMZ on Saturday (January 7), the tabloid site obtained footage of the arrest. In the video, multiple cops are surrounding the singer on the street. They subsequently put him into handcuffs. According to reports, this is his first felony and he has no prior criminal history.

Schultz and the band have won two Grammy awards during their time together. Their 2015 album, Tell Me I’m Pretty is responsible for bringing them home the award for Best Rock Album. Their 2019 project, Social Cues, won them the same award a few years later.

