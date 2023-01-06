Last year saw no shortage of new music from Russ. In the early months of 2022, he kept his fans going with singles like “Remember” and “HANDSOMER” (not to mention its subsequent remixes), as well as “Real” and “WHAT ARE YALL.”

By April, he was ready to give the world an EP. It came in the form of If Not Now, When? and more releases came quickly after. “Therapy Music” with Logic and “Are You Entertained” alongside Ed Sheeran are just two of the noteworthy collaborations that followed.

Rapper Russ performs onstage during the Day N Night Festival at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on September 10, 2017 in Anaheim, California. (Photo by Scott Dudelson/Getty Images)

Finally, Russ closed out 2022 with “Home,” on which he reflects on returning from a long venture on the road. He took some time to celebrate the holidays amongst good company, but now he’s ready to “PUT YOU ON GAME” with his new single.

The rapper’s first song of the year arrived earlier today (January 6). Across his lyrics, the New Jersey native markedly offers advice. Specifically, he tells listeners how to maintain their peace of mind in our undeniably chaotic world.

“Don’t listen to people who lose, or you’ll do the same / Stop talkin’ to people who don’t give a fuck what you say,” he suggests on the chorus. “Stop spendin’ your money on weed, go hop on a plane / Stop pointin’ the finger and start takin’ some of the blame.”

Stream Russ’ “PUT YOU ON GAME” on Spotify or Apple Music below. Make sure to check back later this weekend to find more new releases on our weekly Fire Emoji and R&B Season playlist updates.

Quotable Lyrics:

Control your emotions, most of the time it’s really not worth it

Do not be ashamed, beat yourself up, for not bein’ perfect

Don’t be entitled, the world doesn’t care if you think you deserve it

Don’t fall in love with someone ’til you know what’s beneath the surface

