BYU offensive lineman Sione Veikoso has died at the age of 22 after a tragic construction accident. The football team’s head coach, Kalani Sitake, confirmed his passing in a statement on social media.

“We are extremely saddened to learn of the tragic death of one of our brothers, Sione Veikoso,” Sitake wrote on Twitter. “His passing is heartbreaking to all of us. We offer our deepest condolences and prayers to his family as we share in their grief. Our love for you is forever, Sione!”

PALO ALTO, CA – NOVEMBER 26: The BYU Cougars football team including Houston Heimuli #35, Sione Veikoso #72, Kingsley Suamataia #78, Alden Tofa #51, Joe Tukuafu #52, Lorenzo Fauatea #55, Peter Falaniko #68 and others pose for a group photo prior to an NCAA college football game against the Stanford Cardinal on November 26, 2022 at Stanford Stadium in Palo Alto, California. (Photo by David Madison/Getty Images)

The BYU football program also offered its condolences in a statement: “On behalf of the entire BYU Football family, our thoughts and prayers are with Sione’s family and friends during this extremely difficult time. Rest in Love Sione. God be with you till we meet again.”

The accident occurred in his hometown of Kailua, Hawai’i, on Friday. A total of six men were on the site when a 15-foot retaining rock wall collapsed and trapped three of them. After emergency personnel cleared the rubble, they pronounced Veikoso dead on the scene.

Veikoso began his collegiate career at Arizona State but transferred to BYU in the summer of 2022. While at BYU, he played in one game as a redshirt freshman.

Prior to college, Veikoso played for Kailua High School in Hawai’i before serving a full-time mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Manaus, Brazil, from 2018-20.

