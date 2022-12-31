2014 was undoubtedly the biggest year of Kid Ink’s career. Eight years ago, he was riding the success of two of his biggest singles, “Show Me” and “Main Chick.” Both of which are collaborations with Chris Brown and show the now 36-year-old’s effortless ability to make fun, party-inspired tracks.

On Friday (December 30), Ink returned to drop off a brand new single, “Mykonos Flow.” The song effectively continues his trend of being an energetic rapper and showing off how to have a good time.

On the track, he flexes all of the perks of his luxurious lifestyle while not leaving out any details. “Perfect timing, tryna be in Greece this summer like Giannis / Put it on God, got everything he promised / I ain’t even flex yet, just bein’ modest / Put you in first class, sittin’ with the finest / Red eye, paid for the ticket with the mileage,” he raps in the second verse.

“Mykonos Flow” serves as Ink’s twelfth single of 2022. His previous one is the Wiz Khalifa-featuring smoker’s anthem, “Big Burna.” He certainly likes to have a good time and rap about his lifestyle, as he continues to showcase this in his most recent songs.

Although he consistently drops plenty of singles, the “Promise” rapper has mostly strayed away from dropping full-length projects over the past few years. However, earlier this year, the L.A. native dropped off the deluxe version of his 2021 album, ALIVE.

Make sure to stream Kid Ink’s “Mykonos Flow” on either Spotify or Apple Music below. Comment your thoughts on the new track afterwards. Finally, make sure to stay tuned to HNHH for the latest music releases.

Quotable Lyrics:

Mykonos flow, outside on a boat

Got the season with the waves, seaside with your h*e

Beast out on the record, I’m the man where I go

No plan, just know I bring sand where I go






