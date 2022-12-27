Every series 50 Cent touches seemingly turns to gold. But the star has been threatened with legal action thanks to his new WE Tv series Hip Hop Homicides. The newest episode explores the murder of Chicago rapper FBG Duck. Duck was shot and killed in his hometown in August 2020 while out shopping with two other people.

The episode mentioned the names of people who were reportedly involved in murder — including OTF rapper Memo600. Memo took to Instagram with a message for 50 after the episode aired. “@50Cent I’M SUING YOU FOR DEFAMATION OF CHARACTER,” he wrote.

“I DONT HAVE NOTHING TO DO WITH THAT SOMEBODY BETTER EXPLAIN SOMETHING U PAID THE WRONG INVESTIGATORS DONT PUT ME IN NO MURDERS FAM CHASING CLOUT!!”

ATLANTA, GA – SEPTEMBER 23: 50 Cent attends STARZ Series “BMF” World Premiere at Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood on September 23, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia.(Photo by Prince Williams/FilmMagic)

The men responsible for Duck’s murder were apprehended and charged with murder in October 2021. However, Memo wasn’t one of them. FBG Duck died after being shot in the chest, groin and neck. A trial date for his murder has been set for October 2, 2023.

50 Cent has yet to respond to the legal threats. The Power creator has been gearing up for new seasons of his hit STARZ shows, BMF and Power Book II: Ghost. 50 recently used the arrest of BMF star Demetrius ‘Lil Meech’ Flenory Jr. to promote season two of the highly anticipated hit series. “What the fvck,” the hip hop heavyweight wrote. “LIL Meech didn’t hear them say cut. BMF returns Jan 6 Black mafia Fridays.”

Memo 600 says he is suing 50 Cent after his show “Hip Hop Homicides” illustrated him as one of the suspects that killed FBG Duck‼️👀 pic.twitter.com/ecCkbqwt5r — Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) December 25, 2022

Meech Jr. was arrested in Florida last week after a gun was found in his luggage. He was released hours later after posting a $2,500 bond. BMF returns Jan 6 on Starz. As for Memo, he deleted his post threatening to sue 50.