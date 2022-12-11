Three-time NBA champion Paul Silas has passed away at the age of 79. Silas’ daughter, Paula Silas-Guy, confirmed the NBA legend’s passing during a statement provided to the New York Times. Silas reportedly died of cardiac arrest.

“We mourn the passing of former NBA All-Star and head coach Paul Silas,” Adam Silver said in a statement. “Paul’s lasting contributions to the game are seen through the many players and coaches he inspired, including his son, Rockets head coach Stephen Silas. We send our deepest condolences to Paul’s family.”

BOSTON, MA – NOVEMBER 20: Paul Silas speaks on stage at The Sports Museum’s18th Annual Gala: The Tradition at TD Garden on November 20, 2019 in Boston, Massachusetts. 2019 honorees receiving lifetime achievement awards included Zdeno Chara, Manny Ramirez, Michelle Kwan, Paul Silas, Matt Light and Ben Crenshaw. (Photo by Paul Marotta/Getty Images)

As a player, Silas began his career in 1964 and played for several teams over the next two decades before retiring in 1980. He made two All-Star teams, in 1972 and 1975, and won three NBA championships during the 1970s.

Following his playing career, Silas spent decades coaching throughout the league. He last led the Charlotte Bobcats from 2010-12. Michael Jordan, who serves as the Charlotte Hornets Chairman, also mourned Silas in a statement released Sunday.

“Our Hornets family mourns the passing of Paul Silas,” Jordan wrote. “Paul was an incredible leader and motivator who served as our head coach on two occasions. He combined the knowledge developed over nearly 40 years as an NBA player and coach with an innate understanding on how to mix discipline with his never-ending positivity.”

“On or off the court, Paul’s enthusiastic and engaging personality was accompanied by an anecdote for every occasion. He was one of the all-time great people in our game, and he will be missed,” Jordan further added. “My thoughts, and the thoughts of our entire organization, are with his wife, Carolyn; his children, Paul and Stephen; and the entire Silas family.”

Following in his father’s footsteps, Silas’ son, Stephen, currently serves as the head coach of the Houston Rockets.

Paul Silas was a consummate team player and an integral member of the 1974 and 1976 NBA World Championship teams. Silas was a fierce competitor, with his tenacious rebounding and deft scoring ability around the hoop. (1/2) pic.twitter.com/wL4plzIWOW — Boston Celtics (@celtics) December 11, 2022

