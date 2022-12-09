As a world-renowned entertainer, Cardi B knows that maintaining her image is a huge part of securing the bag. In the past, the mother of two has been open with her cosmetic surgery endeavours. Now, she’s advising her followers to skip out on the “ass shots” if they want some work of their own done.

During a recent Instagram Live session, the New York native brought up past rumours that surfaced after she gave birth to her youngest child, Wave. “My ass was f*cking huge,” she said of her body at the time.

Cardi B is seen departing the Ronald Reagan Federal Building and U.S. Courthouse on October 21, 2022 in Santa Ana, California. Cardi B is being sued for copyright infringement after allegedly using an image of a man’s tattoo on an album cover. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

“I gained almost 20 pounds and that went everywhere on my body. A lot of people thought that as soon as I gave birth, I got my body done. No, bitch, I didn’t. In August, I did surgery and I removed 95 percent of my biopolymers. It was a really crazy process,” Cardi went on to explain.

The 30-year-old also gave viewers a reminder that she was just 20 when she went through with the procedure. She didn’t “turn purple” or experience severe pain as a result. Still, though, she vehemently opposes them according to her most recent rant.

“If you young — if you 19, if you 20, if you 21 — and sometimes you too skinny and you be like, ‘Oh my god, I don’t got enough fat to put on my ass,’ so you resort to ass shots, don’t f*cking do it,” she vented. “I am super, super, super, super against ass shots. I’m super against biopolymers.”

Cardi B vows that she is done with plastic surgery ✌️ pic.twitter.com/XRe4Equo22 — iHeartRadio (@iHeartRadio) June 18, 2019

Having undergone several other procedures herself, Cardi continued, “I all the way support you if you want to do alterations to your body, but do not get ass shots. I will never f*cking recommend them.”

The “WAP” hitmaker additionally noted that her latest pregnancy “did a f*cking number” on her body, which led her to get rid of 95% of her butt injections. She said that doctors had to “shape [her] butt” during the surgery, but seems more than happy with the end results.

“That n*gga butchered me up great,” she praised her surgeon. “That n*gga put his knife to work!”

Check out Cardi B's full live stream below.

