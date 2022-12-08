DJ Khaled dons silk pajamas and a tracksuit in the latest photoshoot for Rihanna’s lingerie brand, Savage x Fenty. He is the latest in a line of celebrities who have modeled for the brand, including Olivia Cooke, Summer Walker, and more.

INGLEWOOD, CA – MARCH 11: DJ Khaled attends the 2018 iHeartRadio Music Awards which broadcasted live on TBS, TNT, and truTV at The Forum on March 11, 2018 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images for iHeartMedia)

Khaled also rocked a pair of slippers personalized with his name while modeling the loungewear.

The God Did producer first confirmed that he’d be collaborating with the brand back in August. On social media, he posted a video taken from behind the scenes of the shoot.

“I got team Rihanna and team Fenty in the building,” he said at the time, before adding, “I got the tailors from Fenty. I got my tailor. We got tailors from Italy. We doing a top secret shoot. I got Rihanna’s people in my house, this my house and Rihanna’s team is at my house.”

Khaled added: “I ain’t gone name other companies ‘cause I’m rolling with Fenty. Y’all didn’t see the vision. I’m born beautiful. I’m a sex symbol. They been wanting this for the longest time. Wait until I put these things on.”

Outside of fashion, Khaled and Rihanna have worked together numerous times over the years. In 2017, they released the hit song, “Wild Thoughts,” which peaked at number two on the US Billboard Hot 100.

The campaign comes as Savage x Fenty recently settled a consumer protection lawsuit for $1.2 million. The brand allegedly used deceptive marketing tactics to automatically enroll customers in a subscription without their knowledge.

Check out pictures from Khaled’s work with Savage x Fenty below.

