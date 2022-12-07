Rolling Loud Portugal announced yesterday (Dec. 6) that Travis Scott will headline their 2023 festival. Kicking off next summer, the “Goosebumps” rapper will perform his slew of hits for the overseas crowd.

This past July, Rolling Loud Portugal made its debut after postponing the festival in past years due to the COVID-19 pandemic. J. Cole, Future, and A$AP Rocky headlined, with Key Glock, Flo Milli, Lil Baby and more sharing their hits with fans at the event.

Additionally, Rolling Loud revealed last month that Scott will headline their California event next year. Future, Lil Wayne, and Playboi Carti are also leading the show, with dozens of other musicians also performing at the Inglewood-based festival next March.

Though Scott hasn’t released a solo album since his 2018 project Astroworld, the Houston rapper is keeping fans satisfied with his recent collaborations.

MIAMI, FLORIDA – DECEMBER 03: Travis Scott performs at E11EVEN Miami during Miami Art Week on December 3, 2022 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images for E11EVEN)

The 31-year-old also debuted “Down In Atlanta” last month, which features mega-producer Pharrell. He will also be on SZA’s S.O.S. album, which drops this Friday.

In November 2021, Scott came under fire after a crowd surge at his Astroworld Festival resulted in ten deaths. Speaking out in a statement soon after the festival, Scott shared that he was “devastated” by the tragic incident.

“My prayers go out to the families and all of those impacted by what happened at Astroworld Festival,” he added. “Houston PD has my total support as they continue to look into the tragic loss of life. I am committed to working together with the Houston community to heal and support the families in need.”

Per Variety, Rolling Loud California will mark Scott’s first festival show since the Astroworld tragedy.

