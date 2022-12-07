Texas Senator Ted Cruz revealed that his teenage daughter is “okay” after police responded to his home earlier this week. Per TMZ, officers received a report that a 14-year-old had “self-inflicted stab wounds to their arm.”

Cruz has two daughters, ages 14 and 11, with his wife Heidi Cruz.

Sen. Ted Cruz says his teenage daughter is "okay" after cops were called to his Texas home Tuesday night for a medical emergency. https://t.co/ktCgSloKG2 — TMZ (@TMZ) December 7, 2022

Requesting privacy following the incident, a representative for Cruz reportedly told ABC News, “This is a family matter and thankfully their daughter is okay.”

“There were no serious injuries,” the rep continued. “The family requests the media respect their daughter’s privacy at this time.”

Cruz confirmed last month that he would be seeking reelection in the U.S. Senate in 2024. If he wins, it will be the 51-year-old’s third consecutive term.

According to the Texas Tribune, the Republican politician recently shared, “I’m running for reelection in the Senate, I’m focused on the battles in the United States Senate.” Cruz previously stated, “We need a real debate about how are we going to lead during the next two years in the minority in the U.S. Senate.”

Cruz then alluded to a possible run for the presidency. After being asked if he would be a possible candidate in the upcoming election, the senator reportedly stated, “there’ll be plenty of time to discuss [the] 2024 presidential.”

He previously campaigned for the presidency in 2016 but suspended his efforts. Cruz later endorsed Donald Trump, who went on to become the 45th U.S. President.

Trump recently announced he may run for president in 2024 despite his approval rating dropping and accusations that he incited the January 6 Capitol attack.

