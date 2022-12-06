Dave East is keeping his foot on the gas, even as the end of fhe year approaches. The Harlem rapper is fresh off of the release of Book Of David with Buda and DJ Drama but he’s keeping things pushing with a brand new EastMix.

The latest entry in the fan-favorite series finds Dave East paying homage to DJ Premier and Guru. East takes on Gang Starr’s 1998 record “Royalty” and brings the listener on a trip through New York. The Harlem rapper recalls his upbringing before reflecting on his rise from the bottom.

The rapper shared an accompanying video for the song. Directed by Director Donjai, East slides through New York City’s subway system, lighting spliffs, drinking and hanging out with his people.

It’s been a rather productive year for Dave East in both music and movie. Along with the release of Book Of David, he dropped off HDIGH in March, as well as a deluxe edition. However, in an interview with Vibe in February, he did hint at plans to drop off his official follow-up to his 2019 debut, Survival. Additionally, he revealed that he’s working with Styles P on a sequel to 2018’s Beloved. Though it seems unlikely that either projects will drop before the end of 2022, it looks like East has a lot in store for the new year.

Check out the latest offering from Harlem’s own Dave East below and sound off in the comments with your thoughts on his new freestyle over GangStarr’s “Royalty.” Did he do justice to the song?

Quotable Lyrics

Guru comparisons, I’m the star of my gang

This Cuban got her open, I told her talk to my chain

Bookbag, Alfred Chang on the train, walk through the rain

N***as be quiet and die, I told ’em talk through the pain