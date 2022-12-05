The second annual Juice WRLD Day Festival will take place on Thursday (December 8). This day will mark the third anniversary of the “Lucid Dreams” rapper’s tragic passing.

The date has been officially given the name “Juice WRLD Day.” It serves as a day of celebration for one of Chicago’s most beloved hometown artists.

Juice Wrld poses with the award for Best New Artist in the press room during the 2019 Billboard Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 01, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images for dcp)

Juice’s friend and frequent collaborator, DJ Scheme, told TMZ that the event is important because it allows for a negative situation to become a positive event. “On the day he passed away, we get to celebrate it in a positive way so his supporters never forget his main ideal ‘999,’” said Scheme.

A star-studded lineup that includes Trippie Redd, Cordae and G Herbo is set to perform in honor of their late friend and fellow rapper.

The Chicago native tragically passed away from an overdose-induced seizure in 2019. However, his legacy and popularity have continued to live on. He became known for his effortlessly melodic sound and blatant honesty about addiction and mental health within his songs.

2022 has proven to be yet another hugely successful year for Juice’s music and his legacy. He previously became the first artist to have four albums sell over 500,000 units each this year.

Juice’s discography is only four albums deep, which includes the posthumously-released Fighting Demons. Even though he doesn’t have an overwhelming amount of officially released material, this speaks to the true success and impact of his expressive music.

Juice’s manager, Lil Bibby, made the initial announcement. He continues to manage his client’s music in the most respectable way possible. Earlier this year, he explained that it’s not an easy job by any means.

Juice WRLD Day December 8th Chicago at The United Center!! 🌍🎉 pic.twitter.com/YWx2ieBkrr — Lil Bibby (@LilBibby_) December 4, 2022

This year’s Juice WRLD Day Festival will take place at Chicago’s United Center. Other artists set to perform include Lucki, Ski Mask the Slump God and Lil Tecca.

Tickets for the celebration of life can be found here. Comment below if you’ll be attending the event in Chicago.

