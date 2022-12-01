Michael Vick has been through a lot over the last couple of decades. He initially made history as the first black quarterback taken first overall in the NFL Draft. Subsequently, he stunned NFL fans with his incredible talent and playmaking ability.

Unfortunately, Vick found himself in legal trouble when he was caught running a dogfighting ring in his home. In 2007, Vick was convicted for his wrongdoing. Consequently, he was given two years in prison. Eventually, he came back home and got a second chance in the NFL with the Philadelphia Eagles.

Michael Vick and Kijifa Vick attend the 2020 Off the Field Player’s Wives Fashion Show at Miami Design District on January 31, 2020 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images)

Michael Vick Speaks About Prison

While appearing on Shannon Sharpe’s “Club Shay Shay” podcast, Vick was open and honest about his time in prison. For instance, Sharpe asked the quarterback if he ever cried during his time in jail. Vick noted that he cried for two weeks straight, and that it was the loneliest time of his life.

After day four or five, when I realized it wasn’t nobody [coming to bail me out], that’s when I had to let the tears come out,” Vick explained. “I cried for two weeks straight, my wife will tell you, I cried for two weeks straight. I really cried after I got sentenced ’cause I went into my sentenc[ing hearing] not expecting to get two years.”

Overall, Vick has worked hard to redeem himself. His comeback story was one that fans could get behind, and it’s good to see him doing well. In fact, Vick is currently in the midst of making a docuseries on the rise and evolution of the black quarterback. He is certainly the best person to tell that story.

You can watch Sharpe’s interview with Vick, up above. In the meantime, stay tuned to HNHH for more news and updates from around the sports world.

[Via]