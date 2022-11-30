Michael Vick is responsible for changing the way we see the quarterback position. When he was drafted first overall by the Atlanta Falcons, he immediately turned the into contenders. His run-and-gun style of football was mesmerizing, and he inspired a generation of black quarterbacks who were told they would never make it.

At the time of his draft, he was the first black quarterback to ever be taken first overall. There were some incredibly racist attitudes toward black QBs, and some of those attitudes still exist, to this day. However, Vick is a revolutionary figure in the NFL, and he is looked up to by many throughout the NFL.

Michael Vick Docuseries

Subsequently, Vick is teaming up with SMAC Productions as well as FuboTV for an eight-part docuseries. This new project will focus on the rise and evolution of the black quarterback. Additionally, Vick will get to conduct numerous interviews with the likes of Tony Dungy, Patrick Mahomes, Cam Newton, and many others.

“I’m excited to be a part of this project because as a kid, I just wanted to have a shot at playing in the National Football League. Never in my wildest dreams did I think I would be the first African American quarterback drafted #1. I know that was a big step for us in society,” Vick said. “I was always told that I revolutionized the quarterback position, but I also like to give credit to the ones who I idolized as a kid and who paved the way like Randall Cunningham, Steve McNair and Donovan McNabb.

“When you look at the evolution of the Black quarterback, it’s because of the people that came before us. And now, I’m thankful for the dual threat concept that has changed the game for the better.”

For now, there is no release date for this docuseries.

