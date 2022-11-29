Bandmanrill is on a roll and today, he unleashed a brand new collaboration with Fetty Wap.

The two Jersey natives connect for their brand new collaboration titled, “You Don’t Know My Name.” Bandmanrill brings the East Coast influence to the forefront on his latest offering as he merges a sample of Alicia Keys’ “You Don’t Know My Name” and a Jersey Club bounce. The mixture of both bring out Bandmanrill’s vulnerability over the lush sample. Meanwhile, Fetty Wap lights up the record with his signature melodic style. “You Don’t Know My Name” also serves as a moment that merges together a Jersey legend and the frontrunner for a new generation of artists.

Bandmanrill’s latest single arrives a month after the release of his debut project, Club Godfather. The project helped usher in his reign with appearances from artists like Skaiwater, NLE Choppa, Lay Bankz, Sha Ek, and DJ Swill B.

Fetty Wap might be incarcerated but he isn’t allowing that to hinder his presence in the streets and the industry. Just before Thanksgiving, the rapper unveiled his new single, “Sweet Yamz.” The Masego-sampled record earned mass praise across the board as well as a nod from Snoop Dogg who declared it his favorite record of the year. Following the song’s release, he partnered with College Achieve Paterson for a Thanksgiving giveaway.

Fetty pled guilty to a conspiracy drug charge in August. He awaits sentencing but he’s facing a five-year sentence. However, he’s clearly keeping his foot on the gas and blessing fans with new music.

Check out Bandmanrill’s new single, “You Don’t Know My Name” ft. Fetty Wap below and sound off with your thoughts in the comments.

Quotable Lyrics

I don’t ever shut my trap down, be counting up for weeks

And that car better be strapped down, he think he robbing me,

Hop out with that FN and put that boy to sleep, bitch, please