LeBron James is someone who has accrued a lot of wisdom over the years. He is now 37 years old, which means he has seen a lot during his time on this planet. Additionally, his time in the NBA has allowed him to have experiences that others will only dream of. Consequently, he knows a thing or two about the world that the average person doesn’t.

Like anyone with a whole bunch of wisdom, James likes to share what he’s learned on social media. The NBA star is mostly dishing out this advice to his sons and his family, however, sometimes he likes to get a bit more general. Unfortunately, the star can sometimes remain cryptic with his criticisms.

LeBron James #6 of the Los Angeles Lakers scores against the San Antonio Spurs in the first half at AT&T Center on November 25, 2022 in San Antonio, Texas. (Photo by Ronald Cortes/Getty Images)

LeBron James Speaks On Clout Chasers

That is what happened earlier today as James had a message for those he deems as clout chasers. LeBron doesn’t seem to like those people very much and he vocalized that. However, the Lakers star ended up deleting his tweet, altogether. Consequently, this forced fans to piece together what he wanted to say.

“Being corny/chasing clout is the Gold Standard. It’s literally rewarded these days! I didn’t come up like this. It’s so weird man! Corny as hell,” James wrote. He then followed this up with a tweet that said “just a thought.” Interestingly enough, this tweet was kept up.

Just a thought 💭 — LeBron James (@KingJames) November 28, 2022

in case you missed it 🫤 pic.twitter.com/eVByq5yKD0 — Chris 🫱🏽 (@Childless__) November 28, 2022

LeBron certainly has a point here. Clout chasing has become an Olympic sport for some people. Thankfully, the clout era seems to be going away. The stars of that era are fading into irrelevance and most clout chasers are disregarded now as opposed to celebrated.

Let us know what you think of LeBron’s latest tweets, in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for more news from around the NBA.

