Drake has always been a huge fan of the Toronto Raptors. In fact, the artist is the team’s global ambassador. Additionally, he can typically be found courtside during home games, as he prefers to spend his time in his hometown. He’s great for the league, and the fans love seeing him at games.

Last night, Drake was in the building to witness his team take on the Brooklyn Nets. Unfortunately, the Raptors lost. However, he was making waves thanks to his incredible piece of clothing. In the image below, you can see that the artist was wearing a very fluffy jacket that had a bunch of teddy bears attached to it.

Drake Gives Jack Armstrong His Coat

If you are a Canadian who watches Raptors games on TSN, then you are aware of Jack Armstrong. Armstrong is a former college coach who has been an analyst on ESPN for decades. He is a hilarious personality, and the fans love him. Consequently, he is someone that Drake has befriended during his time as a Raptors ambassador.

In the video clip down below, Drake can be seen giving the coat to Armstrong. The Raptors commentator was wearing it with pride, and Drake couldn’t be happier. Subsequently, they put the artist on the broadcast so that he could speak about the coat. He and Armstrong were having a great time, and the artist even welcomed the broadcaster as a Her Loss listener.

These kinds of sideline antics are always fun, and they make the broadcasts that much more entertaining. Some artists would distance themselves from the media, however, Drake seems to embrace everything about the Raptors. It is ultimately what sets him apart from other fans.

These kinds of sideline antics are always fun, and they make the broadcasts that much more entertaining. Some artists would distance themselves from the media, however, Drake seems to embrace everything about the Raptors. It is ultimately what sets him apart from other fans.

