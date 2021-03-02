As society continues to become increasingly progressive as the years go on, previously acceptable language and depictions have become objectively less appropriate to use in modern times. Tons of companies, publications, and people have all had to formally apologize and retract racially offensive comments made in the past that they assumed would never catch up to them. It seems like Dr. Seuss' camp is taking some concrete steps to formally mend his use of anti-Semitic and racist depictions in six of his children's books, discontinuing their publication.



According to Dr. Seuss Enterprises, the business responsible with preserving the late author's legacy, says six of his books, including "And to Think That I Saw It on Mulberry Street," and "If I Ran The Zoo," "portray people in ways that are hurtful and wrong."

They added they made the decision to cease the production on these books, which also includes "Scrambled Eggs Super!" "McElligot’s Pool," "On Beyond Zebra!" and "The Cat’s Quizzer," after meeting with educators and reviewing the full catalog of Seuss books.



The announcement was made on the iconic author's birthday today, Tuesday, March 2, although the decision had been made last year. The move follows as President Biden chose not to mention Dr. Seuss on Read Across America Day, which is held annually on his birthday.

The author, born Theodor Seuss Geisel, has come under fire in recent years as his history of racist and anti-Semitic work was uncovered. A study of 50 of his books found 43 of 45 characters had qualities aligning with "Orientalism" and 2 "African" characters exhibited anti-Black qualities.



Of the six books pulled from shelves, "The Cat's Quizzer" and "If I Ran the Zoo" were specifically noted as examples of Orientalism and white supremacy.

