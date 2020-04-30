A Wisconsin artist is using Dr. Seuss' beloved nursery rhymes to spit bars over Dr. Dre's timeless, classic beats, and the Internet is loving it. The man in question, Wes Tank, has gone viral online for his mashups of the two famous "Doctors." You might not think it would (or should) work, but it turns out that Dr. Seuss' simple yet creative wordplay flows seamlessly over the genius that are Dr. Dre's beats. While the shared prefixes of these two artists would explain why Wes decided to put them together, it wasn't something he had given much thought before he went for it.

Christopher Polk/Getty Images for Coachella

“It was just kind of a coincidence, it happened before a show I was playing," he told a local Wisconsin news station. "I found a copy of One Fish, Two Fish, Red Fish, Blue Fish, and I happened to have a Dr. Dre beat on my phone. During the show I just impromptu decided to put them together. It was just kind of a spontaneous moment, and the crowd went crazy.”

While he may have started with this mashup of One Fish, Two Fish, Red Fish, Blue Fish and "Still D.R.E."—which we're officially dubbing, "Still S.E.U.S.S."—he's got other Dre/Seuss crossovers as well. One of his videos, which combines Fox in Sox with "What's the Difference" and "Let Me Ride," has over 2 million views on Youtube.

Wes decided to start pursuing this "passion project" at home as a result of the pandemic, since he had so much time on his hands. “I needed something to do," he said, "and I had been meaning to do some of these Dr. Seuss books rapping them with Dr. Dre beats, and I decided what better time to do this than right now." Check out more of Wes' videos on his Youtube channel.

