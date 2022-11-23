Brandon Marshall has enjoyed a spectacular post-playing career as he continues to dominate the media space. From the “I Am Athlete” podcast to his work on Inside The NFL, Marshall has enjoyed quite a bit of success. He is an entertaining personality, and his insight is very much welcomed.

Brandon Marshall Bets Julian Edelman

Marshall has a particular connection to the New York Jets as he got to play for the team about a decade ago. His biggest rival was the Patriots, although they typically had his number. That said, Marshall decided to bet former Patriots receiver Julian Edelman last week.

As you can see in the clip above, the bet was simple. If the Patriots won, Marshall would have to get a Patriot tattoo. Additionally, if the Jets won, Edelman would have to get a Jets tat. In the end, the Patriots came out victorious, which ultimately lost Marshall the bet.

Despite the humiliation that would come with getting a Patriots tattoo, Marshall went through with it. Yes, that’s right, Brandon Marshall now has himself some Patriots ink on his forearm. The tattoo was even shown off by Edelman on Instagram, although as you can see, it is quite small.

Edelman captioned the post “A bets a bet. And @bmarshall is a man of his word. Thanks for saving me @patriots.” Of course, both were very good sports about the whole thing, and it’s nice to see the camaraderie here. It just goes to show that football is a fraternity, and there is a ton of respect among former rivals.

Let us know what you think of this tattoo, in the comments section down below. Sure, it’s small, but we’re sure some Patriots fans out there would love to get themselves one. Moreover, stay tuned to HNHH as we will be sure to bring you all of the latest news and updates from around the football world.

