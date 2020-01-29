Coronavirus is the latest epidemic concerning people across the world. Although some medical experts suggest that it's not as serious as it appears in the media, there have still been documented cases of the disease in America.

A Chinese restaurant in Los Angeles, Sichuan Impression, announced that they would be implementing new protective measures to prevent the possible spreading of the disease. They detailed their plans on their Instagram, revealing that they will be using infrared thermometers to measure the temperature of each guest. If they're exhibiting symptoms, such as fevers, they will call for medical assistance. Any customers that refuse will be declined service.

"As a Chinese restaurant rooted in Los Angeles that aims at thriving the traditional Chinese culinary culture, Sichuan Impression also pays close attention to the development of this new epidemic," they wrote on their IG. "Offering you a healthy and safe dinning environment is also upheld as our top priority. After taking careful consideration, we wish to adopt the following prevention and control measures and we sincerely ask for the cooperation from each and every guest."

50 Cent came across this headline and clearly, he's concerned, as he's previously expressed. "ok this is serious, what the fuck is going on?" He wrote with a screenshot of an article.

This comes shortly after Fif made some controversial, and offensive, statements about the prevention of Coronavirus. The rapper shared a screenshot of a report on Coronavirus, suggesting that the solution would be for Trump to "send these mother fuckers back to China." He added, "Forget impeachment. Sned this shit back to Chine and we don't remember the other bullshit." Although he was joking, the sentiment wasn't received lightheartedly.