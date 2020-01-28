If you have plans to travel to China soon, you might want to postpone that trip. As you're surely aware, the deadly coronavirus, which originated in mainland China, is officially travelling the globe with several cases now registered in the United States and Canada. There are very few details about the severity of the virus, aside from the fact that it has already ended the lives of several people. Estimated counts have risen to five registered cases of Coronavirus in the United States and 50 Cent is seriously beginning to worry about his health. He took to social media to explain what Trump needs to do about this crisis, even noting that, if he succeeds, his impeachment should be reversed.



As reported by SOHH, 50 Cent's since-deleted post detailed what he would like Trump to accomplish as soon as possible. "Trump gonna send these mother fuckers back to China," he wrote on Instagram. "Send this shit back to China and we don't remember the other bullshit Trump, ok? I'm done with general Tos [sic] chicken."

The Trump administration has reportedly expanded its screening efforts to include a multitude of airports to ensure the virus does not enter the country. Nearly five thousand people have contracted Coronavirus around the world so far.