A third case of the Coronavirus has been discovered in the United States.

The new virus that has killed over 50 people in China and infected just under 2000, has been diagnosed in a patient in Orange County, California. The patient had recently traveled from Wuhan, China, a city with a population of 11 million where the disease is most prominent.

"The current risk of local transmission remains low," The Orange County Health Care Agency’s Communicable Disease Control Division said in a statement, according to USAToday. "There is no evidence that person-to-person transmission has occurred in Orange County."

A man from Washinton State and a woman from Illinois are the only other two patients who have been diagnosed from the United States.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention describe Coronavirus' as, "a large family of viruses, some causing illness in people and others that circulate among animals, including camels, cats and bats. Rarely, animal coronaviruses can evolve and infect people and then spread between people such as has been seen with MERS and SARS."

They also say that the CDC is, "closely monitoring an outbreak of respiratory illness caused by a novel (new) coronavirus (termed “2019-nCoV”) that was first detected in Wuhan City, Hubei Province, China and which continues to expand."

