Another Hip Hop birthday is upon us and it is all about the King of Clapbacks. 50 Cent's successes reach far beyond what many can imagine as he has been an influential figure in music, television, film, spirit brands, and more, but his reputation for trolling has been etched into his legacy. However, this time we're not bringing you news about any of Fif's social media entanglements, but to highlight his girlfriend Jamira Haines's heartwarming message to her man on his 47th birthday.

Haines, also known as "Cuban Link," uploaded a series of photos that show the couple enjoying a romantic evening on the beach surrounded by candlelights and rose petals.



Jamie McCarthy / Staff / Getty Images

In the caption, Haines laid her love on thick with a sweet note.

"My favorite person. The epitome of a Man," she penned. "There’s so much to celebrate you for; your love, generosity, diligence, the list can go on! You are nothing short of a blessing to many! Thank You for being my person! My lover & best friend! May God continue to protect and bless you! Happy Birthday King. More Life ! More Blessings! [white heart emoji]."

The well-wishes have poured in for the media mogul on his big day. Happy Birthday, Fif! Check out Haine's post below.