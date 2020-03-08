Friday, 50 Cent doubled down on his commitment to delivering on a supreme output with Pop Smoke's posthumous album. Uploading a clip of the late rapper's funeral procession, he vowed to fulfill one of Pop Smoke's desires on his behalf.

"R.I.P Pop Smoke 🕊" 50 penned. "He told his mom he wanted to take her to a [sic] award show. So I’m gonna make sure his album gets her there."

Notably, during the procession, a lineup of luxury cars followed Pop Smoke's casket, including 50 Cent's purple and gold Lamborghini among a host of Bentleys and the like. It was a typical mark of decadence to honor the emcee, born Bashar Barakah Jackson, in his native Canarsie neighborhood in Brooklyn. Nurtured by Canarsie's well-documented attraction to the finer things, Pop Smoke's own lifestyle mirrored one of opulence.

It was earlier last week that 50 announced his plans to take on the role of executive producer and complete Pop Smoke's next album. He immediately called on a roster of artists to potentially contribute to the effort. While Roddy Ricch has already accepted the invitation, Fif has also used his platform to reach out to Chirs Brown, Drake, and Post Malone among others.