50 Cent is filing a lawsuit against South Florida plastic surgeon Angela Kogan and her businesses, Perfection Plastic Surgery and MedSpa, for implying that he went to her for a penis enhancement procedure. 50 says that he took a photo with Kogan, assuming she was an innocent fan, and that she's been using the picture to promote the procedure.

Confirming the report from TMZ, 50 wrote on Instagram over the weekend: "Every now and then i get a fool like this, Smh ‍what away to put your self out of business. I’m a need that by Monday."



Rich Fury / Getty Images

The lawsuit states that the picture of the two together was taken back in February 2020. 50 says that Kogan initially only used the photo to promote her plastic surgery clinics, but things became "disturbing" in August when she spoke with The Shade Room. For the piece, she discussed the rise in male sexual enhancement procedures and provided their photo to the website.

50 says that by including the picture, the implication is he underwent a penis enhancement procedure, which he says is untrue.

50 isn't the only celebrity that Kogan has claimed to work with, as she's also cited Teyana Taylor, Odell Beckham, and more as being among her clientele.

Kogan has yet to comment on the lawsuit.

