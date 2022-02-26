Doja Cat slammed Lorry Hill during a live stream on Instagram, Friday night, after the YouTuber claimed that Doja had undergone plastic surgery. She also came to the defense of Megan Thee Stallion, who Hill made a seperate video about.

"Two-hundred-thousand views on this video and its called 'Doja Cat Looks Different Than Before: Here's Why,'" Doja explained to her fans. "That's what this is about. It's about plastic surgery. It's about this bitch Lorry Hill talking about people's bodies, talking about people's surgery. This bitch made a fucking plastic surgery video on Megan Thee Stallion. Shut the fuck up, bro. At that rate? Megan Thee Stallion is home-fucking-grown. This bitch has nerve."



Rich Fury / Getty Images

The Planet Her rapper went on to diss Hill specifically: "And I'll tell you something. You sit in your fucking chair and talk about this girl and that girl and this girl got this and that done. Bitch, look at you. You got work to do right now. And I won't say more."

Doja added that even addressing Hill is just giving her free attention: "You're welcome. You're welcome for the clout."

Following Doja's stream, Hill took down the video and posted a statement on her Instagram story: "Hey everyone, the Doja Cat video was removed from my YouTube after Doja expressed feeling hurt by it. It is to her credit that she never asked me to remove it (and didn't have to). It's never my intention to hurt celebrities by my videos."

Check out Doja's live stream below.

[Via]