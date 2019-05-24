For those of you who are unfamiliar with DJ Mister Cee, he was once a staple at Hot 97 before he decided to step down and pursue other endeavors back in 2013. Cee was considered an icon at the radio station and many were sad to see him go, but he was also a polarizing figure because of the controversy surrounding his arrests over the years. Cee made headlines in both 2011 and 2013 after he was taken into custody following encounters with prostitutes. In 2011, Cee was arrested and pleaded guilty to loitering for the purpose of engaging in prostitution with 20-year-old Lawrence Campbell, a transgendered prostitute known on the streets as Brook-Lynne. In 2013, the former radio DJ was once again nabbed for soliciting an undercover police officer.

50 Cent has decided to revisit Cee's past as he shared a video that shows Cee giving advice to Young Buck. Fifty and Buck have been trading insults, verses, and threats as Fif trolls Buck about Buck's rumored relationship with a transgendered woman. "I want to send a message to Young Buck," Cee says. "Young Buck, I been through the same situation you been through bro. Whether your situation is true or false, I been through kinda the same situation you been through. Got arrested back in 2011 for some illegal activity or being involved with a man. Got arrested again in 2013 for the same activity. You didn't get arrested or whatever the case is. Your situation is different but its still involving a transexual woman. But what I want to tell you Young Buck is that..." he says as the video cuts off.

Fifty commented on his Instagram post, "yo the funny shit is @djmistercee help me, after I got hit he booked the first show we did at club speed. 🤐I got nothing bad to say," and "🤷🏽‍♂️ I just want my money." Meanwhile, the entirety of Cee's video finds the DJ attempting to help guide the rapper through the drama, the negative words, the trolling, and the rude remarks. Check it out the full near-six minute video below.