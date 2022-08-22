50 Cent is taking his talents from the small screen to the big one with the upcoming release of his new horror film Skill House. In the Josh Stolberg directed film, a group of influencers wake up in a glamorous mansion, but they soon discover they’re actually trapped in a twisted popularity contest. Each competitor has to do whatever it takes to get as many views as possible, and whoever ends each round with the lowest number dies.

The slasher flick, inspired by a generation's desire be popular, is set to be released in 2023 and “examines social media and influencer culture, and what those new to the sphere are willing to do to attain fame.” 50 took to Instagram to share the very first trailer from the upcoming film, writing, "This s*** is crazy. GreenlightGang Horror @skillhousemovie"





Back in July, the film made headlines after one of the camera operators passed out while filming an extremely gruesome scene. Stolberg wrote about the experience via Instagram, sharing, “Yikes!!! We shot a kill scene last night and the camera operator became so nauseated that he passed out and the camera crashed to the ground. Had to stop for a 1/2 hour. He’s okay now but…get ready for some scary sh**." Unfortunately for the director, 50 blamed him for the cameraman's fall, sharing, "The camera fell to the ground while filming, This sh** is gonna be crazy for real. This guy Steve Johnson and Stolberg are responsible for this sh**. They did the last 2 SAW movies. They are gonna f*** around and kill the crew. SMH.”

The cast includes 50 Cent, TikToker Bryce Hall, UFC veteran Paige VanZant, influencer Hannah Stocking and more. The hip hop mogul's 9-year old son Sire Jackson will also star in the film alongside his dad. Skill House is set to be released early 2023. Will you be watching?



