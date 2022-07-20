A cameraman working on the upcoming horror film, Skill House, which features 50 Cent, passed out while filming a particularly nauseating scene, last weekend. 50 said in an Instagram post on Tuesday that the camera fell to the ground when the operator became ill.

"The camera fell to the ground while filming," 50 captioned a headline referencing the story. "This shit is gonna be crazy for real."

The film's director, Josh Stolberg, also confirmed the story in a post on Twitter: "Yikes!!! We shot a kill scene last night and the camera operator became so nauseated that he passed out and the camera crashed to the ground. Had to stop down for a 1/2 hour. He’s okay now but… get ready for some crazy shit!"



In addition to 50 Cent, the film stars Neal McDonough, Leah Pipes, Hannah Stocking, and Bryce Hall. The film appears to be a horror satire about influencers and other social media personalities who are willing to do whatever it takes to achieve success.

“This film is bursting with mavericks of entertainment, many of them spanning multiple genres and platforms,” said Ryan Kavanaugh, whose company, Proxima Media, is producing the film. “From a global rap and hip-hop music icon to a businessman, actor, writer, and producer – if anyone knows a thing or two about breaking the boundaries, it’s 50 Cent. I’m honored to work alongside him as we watch Bryce do the same with his career."

Check out 50 Cent and Stolberg's social media posts below.





