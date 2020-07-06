The Verzuz battles have provided endless amounts of entertainment as cities and states shut down. People were couped up inside but Timbaland and Swizz Beatz still provided a sense of live music to the world. Sure, it was a celebration of artists but hip-hop's competitive nature has sparked several rappers challenging others. Juicy J, for example, said that he'd take on Dr. Dre. Lloyd Banks recently asked fans who he think would be a fair opponent. T.I also challenged 50.

"For your birthday, I offer you a challenge, sir. Pull your ass up with 20 of your records, sit across from me, and get this work, man," T.I. said in a birthday message to Fif before referencing the 2007 battle of Curtis vs. Graduation. "But, I understand if you don't want to answer to that challenge. Because last time you got challenged Kanye West dusted your ass off, so, you might not wanna do that. Well, guess who ain't scared of your mothafuckin' ass, 50?"

T.I. even invited Fif to bring the records with Dr. Dre, Eminem, and G-Unit. Fif quickly responded to T.I. with a reference to Ice Cube's iconic stoner comedy, Friday. "yo somebody passed TI the weed they gave smokey in Friday. LOL," he wrote on Instagram.

T.I. quickly responded on Instagram with a lengthy rant where he explains just how confident he is in his catalog.

