50 Cent and Cuban Link have been an item for quite some time now and they always take the opportunity to compliment each other on social media. Earlier this month, Cuban Link, who also goes by the name Jamira Haines, commented on 50's IG about just how good he was looking thanks to his workout regimen. It's clear that two are going strong and when it comes to his boo, 50 isn't afraid to deliver some playfully roasting by way of social media.

Cuban Link has been doing some workouts of her own and as you can imagine, 50 has taken notice. Recently, he took to IG to point out the kind of workouts Haines is doing but instead of being incredibly complimentary, he took the opportunity to roast her, in true 50 Cent form.

"Get your ass off the floor @_cuban_link you play too much," 50 wrote. In the post below, Cuban Link's butt is propped up in the air and seemed to be doing some kind of yoga pose. As 50 usually does, he found the humor in it and put it all on display for the world to see.

We're sure Cuban Link is used to it by now though as at this point, 50 is the king of Instagram antics.