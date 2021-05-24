Last night, the late Pop Smoke received a posthumous Billboard Music Award for his massively successful album Shoot for the Stars, Aim for the Moon. The award was accepted by his mother Audrey Jackson.

"Thank you to the fans for honoring the life and spirit of my son, so much that he continues to manifest as if he were still here in the flesh," she began. "He created music for the kid who has to sleep four in a room, the kid who has to figure out how to get to school each day so he can graduate and make his mom proud. He did this so that 14-year-olds would not have to kill to prove they are somebody."

Not only was the milestone celebrated by Pop Smoke's loyal fans, but by the album's executive producer 50 Cent, who helped bring Pop's beloved project to life. Though seldom associated with sentimentality, Fif made sure to share a message following Pop's big victory, highlighting a picture of Audrey Jackson proudly holding up her son's award.

"Pop said he wanted to take his mom to an award show," captions Fif, proving himself to be a man of his word. "Mission accomplished!" Fans may recall a previous post from 50 Cent made in March of 2020, where he vowed he would help make Pop's dream a reality. "He told his mom, he wanted to take her to an award show," he had captioned, shortly after confirming his role on Shoot For The Stars. "So I’m gonna make sure his album gets her there."

Check out 50 Cent's reaction to Pop Smoke's bittersweet victory at the Billboard Music Awards below.