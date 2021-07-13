Their love has been going strong for some time as people have continued to root for 50 Cent and his girlfriend Jamira "Cuban Link" Haines. The couple has playfully trolled one another with videos and images, poking fun at their relationship for the entertainment of their followers. Fif doesn't often let people get a glimpse into his romances, leaving many to believe that he's forever locked in with Haines.

Like many other wealthy men in the industry, 50 Cent likes to give lavish gifts to his significant other, including a Mercedes Benz truck as a Christmas present. Haines has been grateful for each gift, but this latest purse wasn't what she was expecting.



Romain Maurice / Stringer / Getty Images

Haines posted a photo of her black and hot pink clutch with a frustrated caption. "This the typa sh*t he get me when he mad at me .. [unamused emojis]," she teased. "Wth I’m supposed to do with this lil sh*t CURTIS !!!!! [red-faced angry emoji] stop playing w. meeee.. [angry emoji] #littleassbag !! #petty."

Fif has yet to issue his public response, but as fans wait, some people were quick to tell Haines that they'll take the bag off of her hands if she didn't want it. Check out 50 Cent's leading lady putting him on blast below.