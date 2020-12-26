50 Cent and Cuban Link have been together for quite a while now and it seems like the two are very much in love. They are always looking to roast each other on social media and from time to time, they will make appearances in each other's Instagram stories. Yesterday was Christmas which meant 50 and Cuban Link got to spend some quality time together and exchange some lovely presents. As it turns out, Fif decided to go all the way with the Holiday.

In the Instagram post below, Cuban Link detailed how 50 made her think that something was wrong with her car. Based on the wording of the post, Fif tried to convince her that her car had been hit. When she came outside, she was actually greeted by a brand new Benz truck, which had her lost for words.

"He said “ come look at what somebody did to ya car“ I went running outside...to this," Cuban Link wrote on Instagram. As one can expect, the comments were filled with heart-eye emojis and fire symbols, indicating just how much people were in love with the gift.

At this point, it's looking like 50 Cent and Cuban Link are two of the winners of this year's Christmas, although we're sure there were plenty of other lavish gifts exchanged in 2020.

Brad Barket/Getty Images for STARZ