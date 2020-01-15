It was a strange scene at a market in L.A. just a few days ago when 50 Cent visited a local market. The rapper regularly travels around the country and schedules meet-and-greets for fans in an effort to promote his various alcohol brands including Branson Cognac and Le Chemin Du Roi Champagne.



This time, Fif linked up with Ray J for a joint appearance so the Love & Hip Hop Hollywood star could promote his brands, as well, including his earbuds. Well, the day got off to a bumpy start after everyone arrived on time except for Ray. He, instead, reportedly showed up 90 minutes late with his Raycon poster in his arms, making his way through the buzzing crowd.

"I'm hands-on with my sh*t," Ray says to a cameraman. Then, he wanders onto 50 Cent's photo area where the rapper is posing for pictures with excited fans. Fif can't help but just laugh at the situation before quipping, "What the Ray J is going on?" The scene, which also includes actor Jackie Long, was a bit chaotic as Ray tries to place his banner in the perfect spot, but Fif just rolled with it. Check out Ray J's clip and 50 Cent's highlights of the event below.